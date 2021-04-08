Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 8, 2021: 15,074 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,074 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 19 more than Wednesday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 74,616 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,975/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tbursday.

In Kenosha County, 32.02 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 20.93 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, reports Kenosha County Public Health.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 408 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 256 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,002 cases

Randall — 223 cases

Twin Lakes — 387 cases

Wheatland — 245 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 582,843 positive tests and 2,756,357 negative tests with 6,653 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 57,506 positives as of Thursday.