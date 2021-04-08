A word from our sponsors: Paddock Lake Area Lions Club to host brat/hot dog meal fundraiser April 10

Apr 8th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Paddock Lake Area Lions Club — DH

The Paddock Lake Lions Club will host its Strikeout Hunger drive-thru fundraiser and food drive on Saturday, April 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Central High School parking lot in Paddock Lake.

$10 Brat/Hot Dog Meal with a bag of nonperishable food items!

It’s like lunch at the ball game! Twice the fun, HALF the cost!

Get your tickets now: https://paddocklionevent.eventbrite.com

Proceeds benefit Lions Club efforts to curb hunger, blindness and childhood cancer. Collected food items donated to The Sharing Center.

