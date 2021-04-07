Randall School administrator thanks community in wake of successful referendum

The Randall J1 School District administrator thanked the community for its support in wake of the approval of an operational referendum in Tuesday’s election.

The referendum asked voters to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for the next three years in order to maintain the current level of educational programming and to operate the district.

Complete preliminary results from Tuesday were: Yes 477 (55.99 percent) and No 375 (44.01 percent).

Said district administrator Jeffrey Alstadt (via news release distributed Wednesday):

The Randall community has long supported its local school, and yesterday was another example of the commitment that the community has to our school,” “As I said during the informational meetings, Randall School is a great place for students, parents, and staff. I want to thank the community for their continued support to maintain and enhance students’ current educational opportunities. We talk about Striving Towards the Achievement of Excellence, and Tuesday was another example of our stakeholders supporting the district’s mission. We look forward to continuing to be a beacon of positivity for the community.”