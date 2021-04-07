Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 7, 2021: 15,055 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,055 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 12 more than Tuesday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 74,490 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,964/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 31.41 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 19.88 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 407 cases

Paddock Lake — 256 cases (1 more tan Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,002 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 223 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 387 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 243 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 581,797 positive tests and 2,756,357 negative tests with 6,653 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 57,348 positives as of Wednesday.