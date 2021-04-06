Units responding for fire in Bristol

Apr 6th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:06 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire in the 7700 block of Williamsburg Court on Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on fire behind a home.

