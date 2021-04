Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:16 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 12400 block of Fox River Road.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a rolled over semi truck.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m. — Additional info from dispatch: No injuries. One lane of the road is blocked. Load of sand spilled.

UPDATE 9:27 a.m. — Randall command reports semi not rolled over. All other still responding fire units released to return to quarters.