Spring election 2021: Wilmot Union High School board results

Apr 6th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Wilmot Union High School District residents were filling two board seats from four candidates in Tuesday’s election. The incumbents were not running for re-election.

With 4 of 8 polls reporting as of 10:11 p.m., the results were:

  • Melissa Samborski 824 (34.32%)
  • Nate Colborn 569 (23.7%)
  • Michael J. Faber 507 (21.12%)
  • Steve Turner 495 (20.62%)

At bout 10:36 p.m., with 7 of 8 polls reporting:

  • Melissa Samborski 1324 (32.14%)
  • Nate Colborn 967 (23.48%)
  • Michael J. Faber 938 (22.77%)
  • Steve Turner 875 (21.24%)
