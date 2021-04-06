Spring election 2021: Wilmot Union High School board results

Wilmot Union High School District residents were filling two board seats from four candidates in Tuesday’s election. The incumbents were not running for re-election.

With 4 of 8 polls reporting as of 10:11 p.m., the results were:

Melissa Samborski 824 (34.32%)

Nate Colborn 569 (23.7%)

Michael J. Faber 507 (21.12%)

Steve Turner 495 (20.62%)

At bout 10:36 p.m., with 7 of 8 polls reporting:

Melissa Samborski 1324 (32.14%)

Nate Colborn 967 (23.48%)

Michael J. Faber 938 (22.77%)

Steve Turner 875 (21.24%)