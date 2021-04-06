Spring election 2021: Wilmot Union High School board results

Wilmot Union High School District residents were filling two board seats from four candidates in Tuesday’s election. The incumbents were not running for re-election.
With 4 of 8 polls reporting as of 10:11 p.m., the results were:
At bout 10:36 p.m., with 7 of 8 polls reporting:
- Melissa Samborski 1324 (32.14%)
- Nate Colborn 967 (23.48%)
- Michael J. Faber 938 (22.77%)
- Steve Turner 875 (21.24%)