Spring election 2021: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District referendum results

Voters in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District could vote on an operational referendum in Tuesday’s election.

Voters were being asked to allow the district to exceed its revenue caps by $500,000 for the 2021-22 school year, $550,000 for 2022-23; $600,000 for 2023-24; $650,000 for 2024-25; and $700,000 for 2025-26.

Very preliminary results at about 10:27 p.m. with two of three polls reporting were:

Yes 21 (63.64%)

No 12 (36.36%)

At about 10:31 p.m., with 3 of 3 polls reporting what may still be incomplete results:

No 269 (51.14%)

Yes 257 (48.86%)