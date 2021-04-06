Spring election 2021: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District board results

Apr 6th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District voters had a contested election for school board on the ballot Tuesday, with two seats to be filled from a field of three candidates.

No incumbents were running for re-election.

Very preliminary results from about 10:22 p.m. showed:

  • Jennifer Youra 16 (36.36%)
  • Christy Villalobos 15 (34.09%)
  • Louis Johnson 13 (29.55%)

With 3 of 3 polls reporting what may still be incomplete results at 10:59 p.m.:

  • Jennifer Youra 321 (38.81%)
  • Christy Villalobos 275 (33.25%)
  • Louis Johnson 227 (27.45%)
Posted in: Election, Trevor-Wilmot School.

