It appears Paddock Lake will be losing one incumbent from the Village Board, based on initial election results.

Three seats on the board will be filled from four candidates.

At about 8:55 p.m. with one of one poll reporting the results are:

Renee Brickner 386 (30.02%)

Incumbent Scott Garland 343 (26.67%)

John Poole 301 (23.41%)

Incumbent Bena Ahlberg 249 (19.36%)

These results are unofficial and may be incomplete.