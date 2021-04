Kenosha County voters turned out an incumbent judge in the circuit court branch 1 race in Tuesday’s election.

Challenger Gerard Dougvillo has defeated incumbent Larisa V. Benitez-Morgan.

Benitez-Morgan was appointed in early 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers to fill a vacancy on the bench created by the retirement of David Bastianelli. This was her first time on the ballot.

Complete unofficial results are:

Gerad Dougvillo 10719 (50.68%)

Larisa V. Benitez-Morgan 10364 (49%)