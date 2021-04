Voters in the Central High School District of Westosha had a contested race on the ballot for the Area F-Paddock Lake seat on the board in Tuesday’s election.

With 8 of 14 polls reporting as of 10:17 p.m., results were:

Incumbent Cheryl Baysinger 1518 (54.02%)

John Poole 1280 (45.55%)

At about 10:57 p.m. with 14 of 14 polls reporting what still may be preliminary results:

Cheryl Baysinger 2121 (53.71%)

John Poole 1814 (45.94%)