Brighton School District voters appeared to have rejected a $3.975 million building referendum in Tuesday’s election.

Results at about 9:47 p.m. with 2 of 2 polls reporting what may be incomplete totals were:

No 211 (52.75%)

Yes 189 (47.25%)

The bonding was to pay for a new STEM/Ag lab and special education suite, as well as renovation of the music/art classroom and various other projects.