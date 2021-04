Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:35 p.m., Western Kenosha County fire departments are responding to a MABAS box alarm for a grass fire on Highway 22 in Long Grove, Illinois.

Almong the departments requested to respond are Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department.

UPDATE 3 p.m. — Box alarm cancelled.