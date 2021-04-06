It’s Spring Election Day 2021!

It’s Spring Election Day today with state and local non-partisan offices on the ballot.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall. Twin Lakes voting will be at Village Hall. All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.
On the state level, voters can chose between state superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.
At the Court of Appeals District 2 level, Jeffrey Davis and Shelley Grogan are on the ballot.
At the county level, there are two contested races for Circuit Court Judge:
- In Branch 1, incumbent Larisa V. Benitez-Morgan is being challenged by Gerad Dougvillo.
- In Branch 6, Angela D. Cunningham and Angelina Gabriele are vying to fill the seat of retiring Judge Mary Wagner.
There are a number of contested Western Kenosha County municipal and school board races:
- Wilmot Union High School District board has two seats open and four candidates: Nate Colborn, Michael Faber, Melissa Samborski and Steve Turner. Incumbents Travis Wetzel and Deb Rudolph did not run for re-election.
- The Central High School District of Westosha board will have a contest to fill its Paddock Lake area seat with incumbent Cheryl Baysinger and challenger John Poole on the ballot.
- Twin Lakes will have contested races for village president and trustee. On the ballot for village president will be incumbent Howard Skinner and Kyle Pembroke registered as a write-in candidate as well. There will be three trustee seats filled with four candidates on the ballot: Incumbents Sharon Bower, Kevin Fitzgerald, Aaron Karow and challenger Bob Wagner.
- Paddock Lake will have a contested race for village trustee, with three seats open and four candidates on the ballot: Incumbents Bena Ahlburg and Scott Garland and newcomers Renee Brickner and John Poole. Incumbent Kathy Christenson did not run for re-election.
- Wheatland will have a contested election for town chairman with incumbent William Glembocki and challenger Diane Grenus on the ballot.
- The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District will be filling two school board seats with three candidates, newcomers Louis Johnson, Christy Villalobos and Jennifer Youra. Incumbents Dean Troyer and Lynn Jaeger did not run for re-election.
There also are four school district referendums:
- Central High School District of Westosha voters will be voting on whether to authorize the district to issue $39.6 million in bonds for building improvements.
- Voters in Brighton School District #1 will be able to vote whether to authorize the district to issue $3.9 million in bonds for building improvements.
- Randall J1 School District voters will be able to vote on whether to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 per year for the 2021-2022 school year through the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes in order to maintain the current level of educational programming and to operate the district.
- Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District voters will be able to vote on whether to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $550,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $650,000 for the 2024-2025
school year and by $700,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs and services, class sizes, curriculum, technology and facilities and meeting current district expenses.