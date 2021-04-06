It’s Spring Election Day 2021!

Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

It’s Spring Election Day today with state and local non-partisan offices on the ballot.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall. Twin Lakes voting will be at Village Hall. All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.

On the state level, voters can chose between state superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.

At the Court of Appeals District 2 level, Jeffrey Davis and Shelley Grogan are on the ballot.

At the county level, there are two contested races for Circuit Court Judge:

There are a number of contested Western Kenosha County municipal and school board races:

There also are four school district referendums: