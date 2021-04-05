Warmer with a chance of rain all week

Photo by Robert Linder via stock.xchng

High temperatures are expected to crack 70 this week, which also will have a nagging chance of rain every day.

Temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.. Thursday, Friday and Sunday should still be in the 60s, but expect a cooler Saturday with a high in the mid 50s.

But it might rain. Every day.

Rain chance Monday and Tuesday is 20-30 percent. Wednesday’s chance of rain is 40 percent during the day and up to 80 percent Wednesday night. The chance of rain Thursday will be 60 percent and then chance of rain fades back to the 20-30 percent range for Friday-Saturday night.