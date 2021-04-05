Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 5, 2021: 15,011 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 15,011 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 33 more than Thursday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County (adjusted down 1). Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 74,301 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,937/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 30.73 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 19.33 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 407 cases

Paddock Lake — 255 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 999 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 386 cases (3 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 243 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 580,184 positive tests and 2,749,514 negative tests with 6,640 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 57,126 positives as of Monday.