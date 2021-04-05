County Board chairman chooses Kim Lewis to fill vacant board seat

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day has selected Kim Lewis to fill the vacant Dist. 23 County Board seat.

The seat has been vacant since the March 3 death of Lon Wienke.

From the news release announcing O’Day’s choice:

The appointment will go before the full board for a confirmation vote at the start of the meeting at 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday, April 7.

Lewis was one of four district residents who applied for the position and underwent interviews with O’Day last week.

Lewis is an attorney who has served as a village trustee and as village attorney in Twin Lakes.

“I am confident that he will bring not only significant experience in local government, but that he will also bring a commitment to act in the best interest of the citizens of the 23rd District and the county as a whole,” O’Day said.

The applicants, in addition to Lewis, were Mark Starzyk, Tracy Strother and Cathleen Zamazal.

“The citizens of the 23rd District, as well as the citizens of Kenosha County, are extremely fortunate to have had four qualified individuals step up and offer to give their time to this position,” O’Day said.

The 23rd District includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall.

If confirmed by the board, Lewis will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election and will be eligible to run for the position in that election.