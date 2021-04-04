Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Apr 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 4:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 30400 block of Highway 50 in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle, which is in the ditch.

