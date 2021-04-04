Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

Apr 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:02 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 11500 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants not feeling ill, but they are evacuating.

Posted in: Police/fire, Wilmot.

