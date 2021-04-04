Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

At about 6:02 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 11500 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants not feeling ill, but they are evacuating.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:02 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 11500 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants not feeling ill, but they are evacuating.
Posted in: Police/fire, Wilmot.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress