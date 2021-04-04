Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Elkhorn

At about 4:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Elkhorn Fire Department for a brush fire on Peck Station Road in Elkhorn.
Per dispatch: TLFD requested to respond with a brush truck.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Elkhorn Fire Department for a brush fire on Peck Station Road in Elkhorn.
Per dispatch: TLFD requested to respond with a brush truck.
Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress