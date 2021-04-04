Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Elkhorn

Apr 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:58 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid to the Elkhorn Fire Department for a brush fire on Peck Station Road in Elkhorn.

Per dispatch: TLFD requested to respond with a brush truck.

Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.

