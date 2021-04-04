Highway D in Paris to close for culvert work

Apr 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway D in the Town of Paris will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, for culvert replacements.

The work area includes the stretch of Highway D (176th Avenue) between Highway N (38th Street) and Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The closures are expected to run from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway MB (136th Avenue) or Highway 45 (200th Avenue) as an alternate route.

The closure dates and times will be weather dependent.

Posted in: County government, Paris, Road Construction.

  • Archives