Highway D in Paris to close for culvert work

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway D in the Town of Paris will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6 and 7, for culvert replacements.

The work area includes the stretch of Highway D (176th Avenue) between Highway N (38th Street) and Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The closures are expected to run from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway MB (136th Avenue) or Highway 45 (200th Avenue) as an alternate route.

The closure dates and times will be weather dependent.