Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 4, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall.

No action is taken by the board at committee of the whole meetings. Items are for discussion only.

Among the agenda items are:

Swearing in of K9 officer Jaxx.

Discussion regarding changing Village meetings from 6:30 pm to 6:0 0pm and Village Hall hours from 9 am-5 pm to 8:30 am-4:30 pm.

Discussion regarding short-term rentals.

Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects on cost savings for the new Village Hall.

Discussion regarding Wood Burning Furnaces.

Discussion regarding Police Department patrol boats and equipment for the 2021 boating season.

