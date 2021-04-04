Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 4, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall.
No action is taken by the board at committee of the whole meetings. Items are for discussion only.
Among the agenda items are:
- Swearing in of K9 officer Jaxx.
- Discussion regarding changing Village meetings from 6:30 pm to 6:0 0pm and Village Hall hours from 9 am-5 pm to 8:30 am-4:30 pm.
- Discussion regarding short-term rentals.
- Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects on cost savings for the new Village Hall.
- Discussion regarding Wood Burning Furnaces.
- Discussion regarding Police Department patrol boats and equipment for the 2021 boating season.