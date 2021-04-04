Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting April 4, 2021

Apr 4th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Village Hall.

No action is taken by the board at committee of the whole meetings. Items are for discussion only.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Swearing in of K9 officer Jaxx.
  • Discussion regarding changing Village meetings from 6:30 pm to 6:0 0pm and Village Hall hours from 9 am-5 pm to 8:30 am-4:30 pm.
  • Discussion regarding short-term rentals.
  • Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects on cost savings for the new Village Hall.
  • Discussion regarding Wood Burning Furnaces.
  • Discussion regarding Police Department patrol boats and equipment for the 2021 boating season.

The full agenda is available here.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Twin Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives