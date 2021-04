The Twin Lakes Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners are scheduled to hold a meeting Monday immediately following the 6:30 p.m. Village Board committee of the whole meeting.

The lake district commissioners are the same individuals as the Village Board.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration of a motion to approve a work order from Wisconsin Lake & Pond Resource for lake weed treatment in an amount not to exceed $18,901.25.

The full agenda is available here.