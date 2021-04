Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:28 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a fire in the 17700 block of Winfield Road in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This was reported as a sound of an explosion and then a grass fire.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m. — Deputy in area reports no sign of fire so far.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m. — Bristol command reports working brush fire located.