Highway 50 rehabilitation in Western Kenosha County to begin April 5

Have you noticed all of those traffic markers along the side of Highway 50 west of Paddock Lake? They are there because work on Highway 50 in Western Kenosha County is scheduled to begin next week and continue into fall.

From a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release distributed Thursday:

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers signed an $8.3 million contract to rehabilitate segments of WIS 50 west of I-94, from 125th Avenue to 236th Avenue, and from WIS 75 to County Road O, in Kenosha County. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 5. Zignego Company, Inc., is the prime contractor for the project and will implement the following: Project Improvements — Pavement repair and diamond grinding along 16 miles of WIS 50. — Traffic signal improvements. — Roadway shoulder replacement. What to Expect One lane of traffic in each direction will be open during construction, while crews work under single-lane closures. Construction is scheduled for completion by late fall 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Here is a rough schedule of lane closures released on the village of Bristol website:

On 4/7/21, the outside lane will be closed on both westbound and eastbound STH 50 from Paddock Lake to 368th Avenue. No work will be done in Paddock Lake, although some utilities will be relocating their services all year within the village. Sometime around 4/15/21, the outside lane will be closed on both westbound and eastbound STH 50 from Paddock Lake to 128th Avenue. This is to remove and replace the outside shoulders. When the new shoulders are paved traffic will shift to the outside lanes and work on the inside lane will start. This will take up to sometime around July 4th. When the inside shoulders and lane have been completed, traffic will shift back to the inner lane and work will start on the outside lane. STH 50 will have one lane closed both westbound and eastbound for the entire spring and summer.