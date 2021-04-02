Units responding to Wheatland Center School for alarm

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:43 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to Wheatland Center School for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is a general fire alarm.

There is no school in session today.

UPDATE 1:49 p.m. — Dispatch reports that contact from the school says electricians are working in the building today.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m. — Confirmed false alarm. All units still responding released to return to quarters.