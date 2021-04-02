Old Highway F changes underway

Construction on 89th Street, or what you may think of as the old path of Highway F, is underway and will continue into the summer.

The joint project between Kenosha County, Twin Lakes and Randall, will be improving portions of 89th Street, Karow Road and Pond Road beginning in April.

From a county news release:

Dead-end cul-de-sacs will be constructed on each of these roadways to complement the reconfiguration of Highway F, which occurred in 2020. Specifically: — 89th Street (Bassett Road) will be converted to a dead-end roadway a quarter mile west of Karow Road. — Karow Road will add a cul-de-sac feature approximately 750 feet north of 89th Street. — Pond Road will add a cul-de-sac feature approximately 750 feet north of 89th Street. Construction will occur from April through July 2021. Questions about the project may be directed to Project Manager Len Roecker at 262-317-3383 or by email at len.roecker@rasmith.com