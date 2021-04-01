Spring Election 2021: Twin Lakes village president

Voters in Twin Lakes will be able to cast a ballot in a contested election for village president in the April 6 election due to a registered write-in candidacy.

Appearing on the ballot will be incumbent Howard Skinner. Kyle Pembroke has registered to run as a write-in candidate

Both candidates were sent identical questionnaires to the email addresses they filed with their candidacy papers.

Below are their answers from the questionnaire.

Kyle Pembroke — No response.

Howard Skinner — Age: 64. Education: Wilmot High School. Occupation: Owned and operated Skinner’s Service for 36 years. Previous elected or appointed office: Village President for 16 years.

1.) Why are you the best choice for Twin Lakes village president?

Pembroke — No response.

Skinner — I have loved and lived in Twin Lakes my whole life, I am honored to serve the village in any way that I can. Being the Village President for the last 16 years has been very rewarding. During that time, the board and I have been involved in accomplishing several great things. Along with a DNR grant we purchased property on Lake Elizabeth, providing public access to the residents of Twin Lakes and also allowed fish

stocking by the DNR. Working with local farmers to increase erosion

control to protect our lakes and constructed a new spillway to maintain

healthy lake levels. We improved Lance Park, by adding tiered seating,

updating the concession stand with bathrooms and added handicap

accessible fishing piers. We continually support Memorial Day and

Fourth of July parades, the Aquanuts, started “Movies in the Park” and

also many Chamber sponsored events. Several subdivision developments after approved all include additional neighborhood parks.

2.) What do you see as the chief issues facing Twin Lakes and how do you feel they should be addressed?

Pembroke — No response.

Skinner — Need to find a way to move beyond the crippling pandemic. Completion of the new village hall, community center, and new municipal parking lot. These are all very important because now more than ever we need opportunities for friends and family to get together in the community. Continue support for all local businesses such as approving expansions to

Allied Plastics or other businesses, which will add to our tax base and

create jobs for our residents. Keeping the village taxes low, the average increase over the last ten years was 0.56%.Oversee quality development on the old Village Inn/Driftwood site. Continue to support and encourage growth within our community.