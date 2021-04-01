Kenosha County COVID-19 update April 1, 2021: 14,978 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 14,978 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 25 more than Wednesday. There have been 301 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 73,926 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,916/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 29.39 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 18.38 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 407 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 253 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 996 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 383 cases

Wheatland — 242 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 577,712 positive tests and 2,736,466 negative tests with 6,625 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 56,746 positives as of Wednesday.