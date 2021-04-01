Four being considered to fill vacant seat on County Board

Four people have applied to fill out the term of county Supervisor Lon Wienke, who died March 3.

From a news release distributed Thursday from County Board Chairman John O’Day:

Kenosha County Board Chairman John O’Day today announced the names of the four individuals who have applied for appointment to the board’s vacant 23rd District seat.

The applicants are Kim Lewis, Mark Starzyk, Tracy Strother and Cathleen Zamazal.

Chairman O’Day conducted interviews with each of them earlier this week and will announce his choice in advance of the Wednesday, April 7, meeting of the County Board.

The board will vote on confirmation of the appointment during that meeting, with the new supervisor to be sworn in during the April 20 board meeting.

The 23 rd District seat became vacant with the March 3 death of Supervisor Lon Wienke.

The district includes the Village of Twin Lakes and portions of the Town of Randall. The individual appointed to the position will serve until a successor is elected in the 2022 spring nonpartisan election. The individual who is appointed is eligible to run for the position in that election.