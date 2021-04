Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:41 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to a report of a dump truck that is smoking in the 32300 block of Highway 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: No flames have been seen.

UPDATE 6:44 p.m. — Fire units and deputies have not located the truck yet.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m. — Wheatland FD unit reports report was from a diesel truck starting up. All units can return to quarters.