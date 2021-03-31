Kenosha County ADRC offering caregiver virtual support groups starting April 7; register now

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed. Join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the next meeting will be on April 7. To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch conveniently meets from 12-1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets April 1.

Available by video conferencing or phone. Facilitated by Dementia Care Specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth County. To register contact the ADRC in your county: Kenosha County ADRC: call 262-605-6646 or Walworth County ADRC: call 262-741-3273.