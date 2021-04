From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A section of Kenosha County Highway BB (Seventh Street) in the Town of Brighton will be closed for roughly a month beginning Thursday, April 1, as We Energies crews install a natural gas main down the westbound lane of the roadway. The project area includes the portion of Highway BB between Highway 75 (248th Avenue) and 264th Avenue. A detour will be posted. Access to the project area will remain for local traffic.