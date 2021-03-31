Cooler over next few days

Just as we were starting to count on some warmth it is going away for a couple days.

However, the weekend looks promising.

Wednesday’s high temperature will reach just 41 and the low will be a cold 21, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Thursday will be similar, with a high of 39 and a low of 23.

But it gets better after that. Friday’s high should reach 50. Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid 60s. By Monday and Tuesday we may reach 70.

The only chance of rain throughout that stretch is a chance of sprinkles between 3 and 4 p.m., Wednesday.