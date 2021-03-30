Spring Election 2021: Randall School District operational referendum

Voters in the Randall School District will be able to vote on an operational referendum in the April 6 election.

The referendum will ask voters to authorize the district to exceed the revenue limit by $900,000 for the next three years in order to maintain the current level of educational programming and to operate the district.

As for the need for the referendum, district officials said in a mailer on the referendum that:

Randall School District has seen a significant drop in school aid since 2008-09. The amount has been reduced by $851,823, which totals a 28% reduction in state aid.

As for tax impact, with a successful operational referendum taxes will decrease by $46 next year or $3.83 per month. The mill rate is estimated to remain flat or decrease in years 2022 and 2023.

Voters in the district approved a $675,000 three-year, non-reoccurring operational referendum in 2018.

Here is a video of a presentation by district administrator Jeffrey Alstadt about the referendum in front of the Twin Lakes Village Board earlier in March:

More information about the referendum is available here at the school’s website.