Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 30, 2021: 14,950 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 14,950 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 53 more than Friday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 73,642 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,898/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 27.26 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 17.54 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 252 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 994 cases (4 more than Friday)

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 383 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 240 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 576,632 positive tests and 2,715,398 negative tests with 6,612 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 56,538 positives as of Tuesday.