Christ Lutheran Church at 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake, will begin in-person worship starting on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Spaces need to be reserved prior to arrival. Reservation can be made at office-clc@bizwi.rr.com or by calling the church office at 262-843-2631.

The church will continue to offer online worship too at christlutheranpaddocklake.weebly.com