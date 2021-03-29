Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:09 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a possible grass fire in about the 14800 block of Highway K (60th Street) in Bristol.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m. — Bristol command reports from the scene this is a working fire. Area covered estimated at a couple of acres.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m. — Bristol command requests sheriff’s department close Highway K to traffic from West Frontage Road to Highway MB.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue requested to respond for mutual aid. Both departments to respond with a truck and a chief.

UPDATE 6:47 p.m. — Bristol command requests non-emergency response from Antioch Fire Department engine company.

UPDATE 6:48 p.m. — Bristol command reports to dispatch that most of the fire is knocked down and overhaul is underway.