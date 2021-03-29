Spring Election 2021: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District referendum

Voters in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District will be able to vote on an operational revenue referendum in the April 6 election.

Voters will be asked to allow the district to exceed its revenue caps by $500,000 for the 2021-22 school year, $550,000 for 2022-23; $600,000 for 2023-24; $650,000 for 2024-25; and $700,000 for 2025-26.

“Despite efforts to reduce and control costs where possible, Trevor-Wilmot is seeking the option the state provides for asking voters to approve exceeding its revenue caps,” said Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District superintendent Michelle Garven in a recent news release. This will help the district maintain quality staff and educational programs for its students.

Approval of the referendum is not expected to increase taxes over 2020 levels. If voters support the proposed referendum, the mill rate is projected to decrease by $0.18 in 2021 and remain below the 2020 level for each subsequent year of the referendum.

More information from the district about the referendum is available here.