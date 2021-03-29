Spring election 2021: Central HS to host open house March 31 to highlight building needs before referendum vote

If you’re a gotta see it to believe it kind of person regarding the Central High School referendum, then you’re in luck.

The school district will be holding an open house Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. as a final in-person informational opportunity ahead of the April 6 referendum.

District administrator John Gendron will be available in the school lobby to answer questions. Building tours will be conducted at 6, 6:15, 6:30, and 6:45 p.m. Tours will last approximately 20-25 minutes and will highlight the needs of the building. Social distancing and safety protocols will be followed.

“The district has worked hard to examine the needs of the building and

create a student-centered solution,” Gendron said. “The comprehensive plan addresses the needs identified and will allow the district to offer new and innovative programs and instruction for the students. I would like to thank the local K-8 school districts and local government boards for allowing the district to present our needs and solutions over the past six weeks.”

The District’s April 6 referendum focuses on four key areas:

● Enhance Safety & Security: Modify the main entrance to better monitor and control visitor access; upgrade/add security cameras and exterior locks; and revise drop-off/pick-up traffic flow.

● Upgrade Building Infrastructure: Replace lighting, flooring, ceilings, and walls; remove asbestos; replace sections of roof; and update plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical systems that have exceeded their useful life.

● Modernize Educational Spaces: Create and renovate spaces to provide better access to technology, flexible furniture, small-group instruction spaces, and modern art, choir, and Family & Consumer Science areas.

● Expand Activities & Performing Arts Areas: Add a new gymnasium and cafeteria/commons and renovate the existing cafeteria to become an

auditorium to support physical education, performing arts programs, and community events.

If voters approve the $39,600,000 referendum for district-wide facility improvements, the estimated tax increase will be $59 per $100,000 of equalized property value for a period of 20 years.

Community members can visit www.myvote.wi.gov to learn more about voter registration, how to request an absentee ballot, and where to vote. In-person absentee voting began on March 23. Check with your local municipal clerk for hours of operation.

Additional referendum information, including Frequently Asked Questions, can be found on the District’s website at www.westosha.k12.wi.us/referendum. Questions can be directed to John Gendron, District Administrator, at 262.843.2321 ext. 222 or gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us.