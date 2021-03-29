Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 29, 2021: New testing data unavailable

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath did not report new COVID-19 data since Friday. On Friday there were 14897 positives. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health reported 73,249 negative test results Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,885/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 27.07 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 17.36 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 251 cases

Salem Lakes — 990 cases

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 382 cases

Wheatland — 239 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 576,044 positive tests and 2,712,235 negative tests with 6,601 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, new data also was not available on Monday. There were 56,244 positives as of Friday.