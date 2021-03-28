Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination clinic will not be open April 2

From Kenosha Public Health:

The Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic will not be in operation on Friday, April 2, due to the Good Friday holiday. People who become eligible for their second dose that day will be invited to make appointments beginning April 7. This remains well within the 42-day period after a first dose in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may be administered with full efficacy. The second-dose date written on the vaccination card that patients receive references the first day they are eligible to receive the second dose, not the day they must return. Kenosha County Public Health apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay.