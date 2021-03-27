Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine call center hours expanded this weekend for appointments next week

From Kenosha County Public Health:

Kenosha County residents who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact the county vaccination call center to schedule an appointment for next week, Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.

“We want to take care of Kenosha County residents — particularly those in the newly eligible, Tier 1c populations — as quickly as possible,” Freiheit said. “To that end, we are offering expanded call center hours so that our staff can serve the public and make sure we are getting appointments to the people who most need them.”

The remaining temporary, expanded call center hours are 8 a.m. to

noon Saturday and Sunday. The call center number is 262-605-6799.

The Tier 1c populations, which became eligible to receive the vaccine on March 22, include those 16 or older with certain medical conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, cancer, COPD, heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes, among others. (A full list of eligible conditions is at the end of this release.)

These individuals joined the list of those already eligible for vaccination. This includes frontline health care workers, police and fire personnel, all people 65 and older, educators and child care workers, and some public-facing essential workers including food supply chain personnel, 911

operators, and utility and communications infrastructure workers.

Restaurant chefs, servers and hosts, and all members of the clergy were also recently added to the state’s eligibility criteria.

“While we have a long way to go before we reach our ultimate herd immunity goal, we’re pleased to be able to serve people with medical conditions that present an increased rick of severe illness from COVID-19,” Freiheit said. “This comes as we continue working toward the stated national goal of eligibility for everyone age 16 or older by May 1.”

Kenosha County Public Health clinics are available for those who live, work or study in Kenosha County, Freiheit noted. Appointments are required. Clinics are held in the former Shopko building, at 5300 52nd St. in Kenosha.

Appointments for clinics next week are available only through the call center.

For appointments after March 31 or for other local vaccine providers, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or click the flashing red button at the top

of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.

Newly eligible groups:

The expansion of eligibility that began statewide on Monday, March 22, includes indviduals with the following conditions:

– Asthma (moderate to severe)

– Cancer

– Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

– Chronic kidney disease

– COPD (chronic obstructirve pulmonary disease)

– Cystic fibrosis

– Down syndrome

– Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

– Hypertension or high blood pressure

– Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune-weakening medicines

– Liver disease

– Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

– Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

– Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

– Pregnancy

– Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

– Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

– Sickle cell disease

– Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

– Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

The full, up-to-date list of populations eligible under state guidelines is available here.