Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 25, 2021: 14,899 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 14,899 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 1 more than Wednesday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 73,155 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,868/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 25.58 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 16.19 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha County Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 249 cases

Salem Lakes — 990 cases

Randall — 218 cases

Twin Lakes — 382 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 239 cases

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 110 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 574,436 positive tests and 2,699,173 negative tests with 6,599 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 56,158 positives as of Thursday.