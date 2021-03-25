Identity released of person who died in Bristol crash

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the person who died as a result of a crash in Bristol Tuesday evening.

Troy B. Martin, of Milwaukee, was transported from the crash scene in the 13900 block of Highway C to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Department also released on Thursday a new narrative of the crash:

Upon further investigation, it was determined that two vehicles were traveling Eastbound on CTH C. The rear vehicle, a Toyota Camry, passed the lead vehicle, a Saturn Vue, at a high rate of speed and lost control in the south shoulder. The Toyota drove into the Westbound lane of CTH C striking a westbound Ford Focus head-on.”

Martin was the driver in the Toyota.

