Wheatland J1 School District is currently looking to fill a full time School Nutrition Team Lead position for the 2021-2022 school year. The qualified candidate will be responsible for the oversight of the District’s food service and nutrition programs.

This is a 190 Day Contracted Position.

Please click here for more information on this and other positions available.