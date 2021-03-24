Person dies from Bristol crash

One of the people involved in a crash on Highway C in Bristol Tuesday evening died as a result of their injuries.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department released Wednesday morning:

On March 23rd, 2021, at 9:29 pm, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Bristol Fire and Rescue, the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to the 13900 block of highway C (Wilmot Rd.) for a two-vehicle injury crash. This crash has resulted in the operator of one of the vehicles suffering fatal injuries. The crash involved a silver 2007 Toyota Camry and a gray 2017 Ford Focus. The driver of the Toyota Camry and the only occupant suffered injuries that were fatal after being transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The two occupants of the Ford Focus were also transported to local hospitals for serious injuries via ambulance. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identities of the involved are being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always drive safely and to report any suspicious erratic driving they observe.

