Kenosha County COVID-19 update March 24, 2021: 14898 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 14,898 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 18 more than Monday. There have been 300 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 73,039 negative test results.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 8,868/100,000 people and a 2.0 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 25.02 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 15.79 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, reports Kenosha Public Health,

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 406 cases

Paddock Lake — 249 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 991 cases (1 more than Monday)

Randall — 219 cases

Twin Lakes — 381 cases

Wheatland — 239 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 97 cases

Brighton — 111 cases (3 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average (Note: Moving average has been paused due to adjustment of positives for March 5, 6 and 17– DH):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 573,899 positive tests and 2,693,696 negative tests with 6,597 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 56,089 positives as of Wednesday.