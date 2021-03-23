Units responding to crash in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:32 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 13900 block of 93rd Street (Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved, both in a roadside ditch. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 9:38 p.m. — Bristol command requests Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue respond to the scene with an ambulance.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m. — Bristol command unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles in ditch on road. Requests ambulance from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.

UPDATE 9:50 p.m. — Bristol command requests Newport Fire Protection District respond with an engine.